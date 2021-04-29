Reeds Spring School District reinstates mask mandate after some positive COVID-19 cases

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (KY3) - The decision to end masking in the Reeds Spring School District lasted about one week.

After experiencing positive cases of COVID-19 resulting in a large number of students being quarantined, district leaders reinstated the mask mandate for the remainder of the school year.

Reeds Spring Superintendent Cody Hirschi said it’s not because the district is seeing a huge outbreak in the number of posiitve COVID-19 cases, but the amount of kids they’re having to quarantine ultimately led to this decision.

“We went into the masking conversation last week as we were evaluating the data and the number of cases specifically the number of kids that had been in quarantine and we hadn’t had a single case since February third,” Superintendent Cody Hirschi said.

Superintendent Hirschi said they went into that decision to make masking optional last Thursday feeling confident, but not long after they thought it might have been too early.

”The day we announced we had our first case since February,” Hirschi said.

Hirschi said they have only six positive cases, but 95 students are in quarantine.

”As we looked over the last couple of days realizing we have almost 100 kids out are we going to be able to finish end of the year testing are we going to be able to make it graduation with these kids,” Hirschi said.

He said he thinks school districts have been held to a higher standard in terms of quarantine.

”That’s really what led us to the decision ultimately a kind of hard one you know a hard one to make very controversial but in the end it’s about keeping kids in school,” Hirschi said.

Reeds Spring parent Terri Tucker said she thinks reinstating masks until the end of the school year is a good idea.

”Primarily because when my son is wearing a mask there’s no question about whether or not he will continue to be able to participate in school and in his extracurricular activities,” Terri Tucker said.

Tucker said last year her heart broke for so many students who didn’t get to experience many important school milestones because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

”And if it requires us to wear a mask so that we can still get those great opportunities and social moments and really milestones in students lives then I think it’s a small sacrifice,” Tucker said.

”We recognize that so many people in our community are ready for those masks to be removed we’re just ready to just finish the year out let the kids finish out attending those events and move forward,” Hirschi said.

