Restaurants cut hours because of staffing shortage in the Ozarks

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - In 2020, restaurant owners struggled to survive because of shut downs. In 2021, restaurant owners struggle to find workers.

You may have noticed signs at your favorite restaurants, including Village Inn and Leon’s in Springfield, explaining a cut in hours or short-staffed. Salvatore’s Fresh Ristorante Italiano in Ozark announced this week it will no longer be open six days a week, but instead only five.

The staffing shortage comes as many more vaccinate and feel more comfortable about getting out and about. Restaurant owners say they have heard some workers instead drawing unemployment. And they believe some laid off at the beginning of the pandemic have chosen to not get back into the industry.

Restaurants owners like Daniel Oawster at Salvatore’s Fresh Ristorante Italiano have been trying to hire, but the owner says they literally have not had any applicants in weeks. That leaves Oawster helping with all the morning prep, and the evening cooking. He’s been doing it for months.

”Running out of steam, basically,” said Oawster. “I’m motivation is gone, our stamina. And that’s why I had to close down an extra day. I didn’t want us to start failing and start putting out bad product due to the fact that we are exhausted.”

Oawster says he’s offering good wages too, from $14 to $18 an hour to work in the kitchen.

