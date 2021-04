SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Joe LaTour of LaTour Asset Management will be answering questions at his 401(k) seminar. The event will take place April 29th or May 4th at 6:30 p.m. at 2627 W Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65807.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.