Advertisement

Spring River in Sharp County, Ark. nears major Flood stage

The Spring River near Hardy spilled over its banks.
The Spring River near Hardy spilled over its banks.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEAR HARDY, Ark. (KY3/KAIT) - Thursday storms dumped heavy rain on parts of northern Arkansas, flooding rivers, closing roads, and even washing away a recreational vehicle.

The Spring River near Hardy spilled over its banks. The rain flooded the Hardy City RV Park Campground, washing away one RV. Campground managers report no injuries. Wildlife officers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission began receiving calls at 5 a.m. Thursday regarding flooded vehicles and homes near the river, according to a news release shared online.

“Kayaks and boats were used by the four officers to check for any stranded motorists or homeowners in the flooded area near Hardy,” the commission stated.

Forecasters expect the Spring River will hit “major flood stage.”

The rising waters closed several roads in Sharp County. According to iDriveArkansas, Highway 175 near Cherokee Village and Highway 342 in Hardy have been closed due to high water.

In addition to water, Cherokee Village officials say they’ve received reports of debris covering the roads, making travel hazardous.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dale Davis/Saddlebrooke, Mo.
PICTURES: Viewers share snapshots from Wednesday’s severe weather
Greene County deputies arrest a man wanted for several felonies.
Standoff in Springfield, Mo. ends with fire, arrest
21-year-old Chason Martin was kicked in the face while being held by bouncers after closing...
Man kicked in face by bouncer at Club Rodeo Springfield speaks out, files police report
Temperatures hit the 70s today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain clearing out, now we warm
Melissa and Miracle Hendrix/Oak Grove, Ark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms damage homes, flood roads in the Ozarks Wednesday

Latest News

Temperatures hit the 70s today
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Rain clearing out, now we warm
Officers responded to the scene of a home in the 2200 block of North Kellett during the noon...
Police investigating shooting in north Springfield
Taste of the Ozarks: Grilled Zucchini Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Grilled Zucchini Salad
Taste of the Ozarks: Grilled Zucchini Salad