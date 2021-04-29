Spring River in Sharp County, Ark. nears major Flood stage

NEAR HARDY, Ark. (KY3/KAIT) - Thursday storms dumped heavy rain on parts of northern Arkansas, flooding rivers, closing roads, and even washing away a recreational vehicle.

The Spring River near Hardy spilled over its banks. The rain flooded the Hardy City RV Park Campground, washing away one RV. Campground managers report no injuries. Wildlife officers with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission began receiving calls at 5 a.m. Thursday regarding flooded vehicles and homes near the river, according to a news release shared online.

“Kayaks and boats were used by the four officers to check for any stranded motorists or homeowners in the flooded area near Hardy,” the commission stated.

Forecasters expect the Spring River will hit “major flood stage.”

The rising waters closed several roads in Sharp County. According to iDriveArkansas, Highway 175 near Cherokee Village and Highway 342 in Hardy have been closed due to high water.

In addition to water, Cherokee Village officials say they’ve received reports of debris covering the roads, making travel hazardous.

