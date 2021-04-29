Springfield, Ozark movie theaters taking precautions as blockbuster movies begin to reappear

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The movie theater industry has struggled over the past year.

Due to the coronavirus crisis and lack of new movie releases, local theaters had to close their doors at some point during the pandemic, including Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.

Although the Springfield Alamo Drafthouse reopened for a bit, it eventually closed again. And theater representatives contributed the decision to the lack of new releases.

On Wednesday Alamo reopened for the second time. With the help of masks, social distancing, COVID vaccine distribution, and blockbuster films rolling out, Alamo Drafthouse co-owner John Martin say they have the confidence to reopen safely and successfully.

Alamo Safety Precautions Include:

Guests attending screenings at the reopening Springfield location will be asked to maintain six feet of physical distancing at all times and wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking.

Ticket purchases will automatically have at least two “buffer seats” surrounding each party, offering at least six feet of distance between guests.

Staff will clean and disinfect between screenings using professional electrostatic sanitization machines.

Hand sanitizers are placed throughout the building.

Reduced menu offered, focused on Alamo favorites.

In addition, a number of other cleanliness and health check processes have been implemented for the Alamo team and non-guest areas.

“We are following the CDC guidelines and the state and Greene County, and the city’s guidelines on safety,” explained Martin. “We won’t waver on that. We are very cognizant of how we deliver food, interact with the guest, and make sure that they are taken care of and feel safe.”

Martin explained Alamo will show whatever new releases come from Hollywood.

In the coming weeks, the theater will present “A Quiet Place, Part II” and “Cruella.” Martin said that Alamo will also do what they do best, and what started it all—screening older films with events and feasts centered around them.

For B&B Theaters in Ozark, the situation is fairly similar. At the height of the COVID-19 crisis, B&B Theater had to shut down completely, and the staff was furloughed because of the pandemic.

Director of B&B Theaters Public Relations, Paul Farnsworth said it was an incredibly challenging time for the company. He explained that they began reopening in the fall, with full covid precautions.

B&B Theaters Safety Precautions:

Employees are required to take their temperature before reporting to work. Employees may not work if they are experiencing COVD-19 like symptoms

Guests are not allowed to enter if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms including fever, shortness of breath or cough.

Employees will wear masks/ face shields

Masks must be worn at all times in our buildings except while seated in an auditorium or bar/restaurant consuming food or drink. We have designed our current seating to allow for socially distancing.

When purchasing a ticket in a reserved seating town, seats surrounding the purchased ticket(s) will be marked unavailable to ensure social distancing while in the auditoriums. Recliner auditorium rows are already seven feet apart front-to-back.

Cash will not be accepted to limit interaction

Since COVID precautions have been implemented, Farnsworth said their theaters including its Ozark location managed to stay open following their fall reopen. However, their biggest challenge was that there wasn’t enough content to put on the big screens.

As new movies return, Farnsworth says they’re feeling more optimistic than they have in a while.

“The light is now bright at the end of the tunnel,” eagerly explained Farnsworth. “It was always kind of there, but now we’re really feeling like we’re finally getting close. And not just for B&B theater but for the theater in general. I think we’re getting close to putting this behind us and really setting the stage for an exciting six months or upcoming year with some really great content.”

Farnsworth explained that the films that were supposed to release in 2020 were held for a later date. Now, as we continue on the road to recovery and if everything continues on this track, He said theaters could be looking at a potential record-breaking third and fourth quarter.

