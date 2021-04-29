Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Grilled Zucchini Salad

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a twist on zucchini.

INGREDIENTS :

• 1 zucchini, cut into ½-inch thick half-moons

• 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

• 2/3 corn kernels

• 2 tbsp olive oil

• 1 tbsp lemon juice

• 1 tsp garlic

•1 tsp  dried oregano, or any other dried herbs

•1 cup  arugula

• 2/3 crumbled goat cheese

Salt and pepper to taste.

In a small bowl combine the olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and herbs. Wish to combine and set aside. Grill zucchini until tender and set aside to cool. In a large bowl combine zucchini, tomatoes, corn, arugula and crumbled goat cheese. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and toss to combine. Drizzle with dressing and toss again to coat salt components. Refrigerate for twenty minutes.

Recipe serves six.

