TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi carrying 500 live turkeys crashes, shuts down US-60 WB in Billings

BILLINGS, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Mike McClure said a crash involving a semi filled with 500 live turkeys and a farm tractor has shut down US Highway 60 westbound in Billings Thursday morning. The eastbound lanes remain open.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

Sgt. McClure of MSHP Troop D said the driver of the tractor was injured in the crash and sent to a Springfield hospital. The extent of those injuries are not known.

McClure also said there will be a detour through the town of Billings as crews clean-up the crash. McClure said the state veterinary office has been notified.

This is a developing story. KY3 News will update this story as more information is made available.

