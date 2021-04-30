Advertisement

Artsfest returning to Springfield this weekend with several safety protocols

For the first time since 2019, Artsfest is returning to Historic Walnut Street in Downtown...
For the first time since 2019, Artsfest is returning to Historic Walnut Street in Downtown Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -For the first time since 2019, Artsfest is returning to Historic Walnut Street in Downtown Springfield.

The Artsfest team is working with the City of Springfield and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to develop safety plans for hosting the event amid the pandemic. Right now, the following protocols are in place:

  • Temperature checks for everyone entering Artsfest
  • Masking and physical distancing will be required at the outdoor event
  • Capacity on the festival footprint will be limited to 2,500 guests per timed entry
  • Distance between vendor booths will be a minimum of 6 feet
  • Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the festival
  • Seating for food vendor areas and stages will be placed 6 feet apart
  • Volunteers will be dedicated to festival cleaning and hygiene

“The SRAC and DSA have spent months diving deep into the needs of our artists, as well as various ways to safely host Artsfest. This was not a decision that was made lightly,” says Leslie Forrester, Executive Director of the Springfield Regional Arts Council. “We are grateful for the guidance from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the City of Springfield. We are so excited to help kick-off this season of recovery that our arts economy desperately needs.”

The DSA and SRAC will be providing extra staff and volunteer training on all mitigation efforts. Vendors will submit their own safety protocols and provide their own cleaning supplies.

The festival is set to run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for all patrons, including children, should be purchased in advance. For more information, CLICK HERE.

Tickets for Artsfest

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the scene of a home in the 2200 block of North Kellett during the noon...
Police investigate deadly shooting between neighbors in north Springfield
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Mike McClure said a crash involving a semi filled with...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi carrying 500 live turkeys crashes, shuts down US-60 WB in Billings
It's been a long-standing problem that drivers in the area of Sunshine and Campbell are very...
City of Springfield putting up signs to try to detour Chick-fil-A, Starbucks overflow at Sunshine
This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV...
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar arrested, jailed in NW Arkansas
21-year-old Chason Martin was kicked in the face while being held by bouncers after closing...
Man kicked in face by bouncer at Club Rodeo Springfield speaks out, files police report

Latest News

Despite starting much cooler, highs today will warm well into the 70s with nearly full sunshine.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER - Spring perfection
Perfect weather for Friday
St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) skates past the puck in the net after scoring a goal...
O’Reilly scores two, including OT winner in Blues 5-4 victory over Wild
Officers responded to the scene of a home in the 2200 block of North Kellett during the noon...
Police investigate deadly shooting between neighbors in north Springfield