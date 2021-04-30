Artsfest returning to Springfield this weekend with several safety protocols

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -For the first time since 2019, Artsfest is returning to Historic Walnut Street in Downtown Springfield.

The Artsfest team is working with the City of Springfield and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to develop safety plans for hosting the event amid the pandemic. Right now, the following protocols are in place:

Temperature checks for everyone entering Artsfest

Masking and physical distancing will be required at the outdoor event

Capacity on the festival footprint will be limited to 2,500 guests per timed entry

Distance between vendor booths will be a minimum of 6 feet

Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the festival

Seating for food vendor areas and stages will be placed 6 feet apart

Volunteers will be dedicated to festival cleaning and hygiene

“The SRAC and DSA have spent months diving deep into the needs of our artists, as well as various ways to safely host Artsfest. This was not a decision that was made lightly,” says Leslie Forrester, Executive Director of the Springfield Regional Arts Council. “We are grateful for the guidance from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the City of Springfield. We are so excited to help kick-off this season of recovery that our arts economy desperately needs.”

The DSA and SRAC will be providing extra staff and volunteer training on all mitigation efforts. Vendors will submit their own safety protocols and provide their own cleaning supplies.

The festival is set to run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for all patrons, including children, should be purchased in advance. For more information, CLICK HERE.

