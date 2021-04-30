Branson family leans on neighborhood support after Wednesday tornado causes severe damage to home

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - One family is picking up the pieces after a tornado damaged their house Wednesday morning in the Emory Creek subdivision in Branson.

Homeowner Marla Mitchell said the past two days have not been easy after storms tore through the neighborhood, leaving her home unlivable for the next few months.

But she says she is leaning on the outpouring support from neighbors and family during this tough time.

Mitchell and her husband were at work when sirens started blaring Wednesday morning.

About 40 minutes later, she got a call from her neighbors telling her that her house was damaged.

”Once we arrived back home, immediately there was water pouring in through the ceilings, through the sheet rock, through all of the light fixtures and ceiling fans,” Marla Mitchell said.

It wasn’t long before her neighbors started showing up to lend a helping hand.

”People started arriving, and by the end of it, we probably had 50 people here,” Mitchell said.

In a moment of fear and uncertainty, Mitchell said she felt grateful.

”All the decor was taken off the walls, everything was taken out of closets, drawers, large pieces of furniture everything was out of the house and into a dry area within about three hours,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said her two puppies Brady and Manning were at home when the storm hit, but thankfully they made it out safely.

”They were quite scared, soaking wet, shaking, but thankfully alive,” she said.

She said the kindness of strangers is what has brought her through this traumatic experience.

”So many people just kept showing up with food with water, cases of water with tarps with buckets, they were just like an army of people that showed up,” Mitchell said.

Neighbor Linda Bristow said it was amazing to see everyone come together.

”The owners of the home were so strong through it. They stayed together, they held it together,“ Linda Bristow said.

”I just want to let everyone know we are safe we are thankful and really blessed,” Mitchell said.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.