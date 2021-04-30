CATCH-A-CROOK: Investigators work to track down Springfield appliances thief

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

In this week’s Catch a Crook, deputies are looking for a man who’s been stealing appliances from a southwest Springfield business. Detectives say the stolen washers, dryers and refrigerators total about $4,000. This surveillance video shows a man stealing a refrigerator from the property on April 16.

Deputy Jason Winston with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the same person has been stealing appliances from ATS Heating & Cooling for a couple of months. It’s located in the 33-hundred block of South Scenic Avenue near Walnut Lawn.

The business owner reports between 30 and 40 appliances have been stolen. Deputy Winston says if anyone purchased an appliance on Facebook Marketplace or similar sites, and it turned out to be broken, call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The man is driving an older model, dark-colored pickup with a gray or silver color along the bottom of the vehicle. The truck has a moose sticker in the lower right side of the back window.

If you have any information on these thefts or you recognize the man or truck, call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 417-829-6230.

