ON YOUR SIDE: Contractor charged with consumer fraud in Camden, Morgan counties

(WJHG)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A southwest Missouri contractor has been charged with consumer fraud in Morgan and Camden Counties.

Brandon Rusin of Rocky Mount, Missouri, faces felony charges in both counties, according to an announcement Friday from the Missouri Attorney General.

In Morgan County, Rusin faces one count of financial exploitation of the elderly (class C felony) and one count of deceptive business practice (class E felony).

In Camden County, Rusin was charged with one count of financial exploitation of the elderly (class B felony), and two counts of deceptive business practice (class E felony).

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case in conjunction with the Morgan County and Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Offices.

Rusin is accused of falsely promising a homeowner that he and his company, Spencer Construction, would construct a pole barn style garage at their residence in Morgan County. He was paid more than $22,000, but failed to complete the work as promised, failed to deliver materials and failed to issue a refund, per the Attorney General.

Rusin is also accused of falsely promising at least two homeowners that he and his company would complete various interior and exterior home remodeling projects in Camden County in exchange for upfront payments.

He was paid more than $73,000, but only completed partial work, failed to deliver materials, and failed to respond to consumer inquiries regarding their projects, per the Attorney General.

One victim says she paid Rusin over $46,000 and was left with an uninhabitable residence after Rusin demolished her home and did not finish work.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has previously filed charges against Rusin in St. Louis County. Rusin also was charged with financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person in Benton County in 2019, per court records.

