CoxHealth nursing assistant fired, charged with sexual assault of patient

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A former CoxHealth certified nursing assistant faces criminal charges over sexual assault of a patient.

A spokesperson from CoxHealth confirmed to KY3 that Calieb Craft was the nursing assistant charged in the investigation. He has been fired from his position at Cox South in Springfield.

Craft is charged five counts, including criminal charges of second-degree sodomy, second-degree sexual abuse and abuse of an elderly, disabled or vulnerable person, according to court records.

CoxHealth released the following statement Friday afternoon on the investigation:

Please see below for a message from Steve Edwards, our president and CEO. pic.twitter.com/AMzJD5YtXY — CoxHealth (@CoxHealth) April 30, 2021

Craft was booked into the Greene County Jail on Thursday. He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond.

Additional details in the investigation are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.