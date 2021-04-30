Advertisement

Crime in Your Neighborhood: Child Internet Safety

Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We rely on the internet for most everything these days. Especially during the pandemic, it’s how we stay connected to our teachers, classmates, physicians and family members. However it still remains a place that is filled with dangers for children.

According to Corporal Kaylee Friend with the Springfield Police Department, the best steps a parent can take in protecting their child, is to take an active role in their online usage.

“I would say just know who they’re talking to on the internet, just the open communication.””Do you feel pressured to be on your phone?”” May be even giving the teen an outlet to of blaming you, like “”hey I have to put my phone up at night because my parents make me turn it in at night time”” said Corporal Friend.

According to Springfield Police, parents should also make it a family rule to never give out personal information online. That includes their home address, phone number or school name. Be aware of every app or game your child is using, whether that’s Instagram, Tik Tok, Snap Chat or Fortnite. Finally, never allow your child to arrange a face to face meeting with someone they met on the internet.

You can catch Crime in Your Neighborhood every Thursday morning on Ozarks Today. To check out Springfield Police’s crime mapping system click here.

Latest News

