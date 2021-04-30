Greene County rental assistance program awards more than $900,000 in assistance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s been seven weeks since the Emergency Rental Assistance program began accepting applications.

“The program is off to a running start and it’s going very well,” said Greene County Commissioner Bob Dixon.

Greene County received more than $8 million to help residents with rent and utility assistance. As of April 27, more than 400 people have benefited from this program.

“It’s rewarding to know that people are being helped, and I’m just hopeful that more people will take advantage of the program and utilize the funds that are available,” said Dixon.

Since the program began, 415 people have received assistance. Nearly $1 million has been used to provide rent and utility payments in Greene County.

Local nonprofit officials say there are plenty of funds still available.

“I mean more than once, you hear, ‘well, we’re out of funding,’ but that isn’t the case with this program. This is an ongoing program. So for those who are thinking the money is all gone now, that’s not the case,” said Consumer Credit Counseling Director Holly Wilson.

Six non-profit organizations are distributing the funds. Nonprofit leaders say those who have received help have been grateful.

“I can honestly tell you that we keep a box of Kleenex on the desk because it is so emotional for people to even have to ask,” said Wilson.

This program will pay for past due rent and utility payments dating back 12 months.

“One of the qualifications is COVID. Nobody asked for COVID,” said Wilson.

Another way to qualify is if you are a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

“No, you should not be embarrassed. Like I said nobody asked for this and we’re all trying to find our way back,” said Wison.

If you need assistance, nonprofits are asking that you come to your appointment with all the necessary documentation to help streamline the process. For more information on how to qualify and what documentation you need click here.

The six non-profits that are distributing these funds are

Ozarks Area Community Action Corporation (OACAC)

Consumer Credit Counseling Services

Community Partnership of the Ozarks

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri

Council of Churches of the Ozarks

The Salvation Army

