High water levels on James River prevents floaters from going on the water in Galena

GALENA, Mo. (KY3) - Storms and rain this week pushed several rivers and creeks right up to flood stage, including the James River in Galena.

Owner of Y Bridge Canoe Rental, Loralee Short, says she goes up the river a few times during the season to get rid of any trees that have fallen from storms.

“We’ll have to go up with chainsaws, and we use ropes and we cut them out, so that way when people are floating down, they don’t get caught on them,” Short says. “There have been a couple of situations where people have wrecked on fallen logs.”

Short says she won’t be renting boats to people until the water levels go down and it’s safer.

“If it’s at the level it is right now. It’s extremely dangerous, even for the most experienced people,” Short says.

Jeremy Miller says he’s seen the debris in the water and hasn’t floated recently.

“I guess, just from past year’s experience, know that it’s just very dangerous,” Miller says.

Miller says he’ll feel more comfortable going out on the water for floating or fishing when the levels aren’t as high and the water isn’t moving as quickly.

“I just would wait until it’s a nice relaxing float and you can go out there and enjoy it versus just worried about whether or not you’re going to make it home,” Miller says.

Short says it’s important for people to bring ropes in case they get stuck and to wear their life jackets when in the water, especially small children.

“You could flip your boat over and, in a second, that child could be swept down the river and no life jacket and it could be real bad,” Short says.

No matter how experienced, Miller says this is not the time to risk getting in the water.

“If something were to happen, it’s hard for the rescue crews to get to you,” Miller says. “It’s hard to find anything in the water when it’s brown and it’s moving so fast and things can get washed in there and be a hazard there before.”

Short recommends for people to create a safety plan.

“It is good if you have someone who is not going with your group to just let them know, ‘hey, we’re going to be here, this is where our vehicle is parked, so this is where we’ll end up and we’re floating from this point and if we get lost, come and find us,’” Short says. “They’ll have a general idea of where to find them.”

Short says she tells all her renters to get back before dark. She says if they get lost at night, it’s harder to find them.

