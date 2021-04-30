Jordan Valley Community Health Center taking vaccines on the road with mobile unit

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As demand starts to drop for the COVID-19 vaccine, Jordan Valley Community Health is taking the shots on the road.

Jordan Valley Community Health Center purchased a trailer, which they’re calling the Mobile Vaccine Unit, with CARES Act funding.

Health leaders at the center once used the mobile unit for COVID-19 testing on-the-road. They hope it gets more vaccinated for COVID-19 at churches and community events. The unit itself holds all their supplies and basically serves as a headquarters, while they give the vaccines in a building or tent on site. The center is focusing on reaching communities in Greene County, but is happy to take it to surrounding counties as well, including where there are clinics in Lebanon, Marshfield, and Hollister. They know for some people, it’s not easy to get to a vaccine clinic.

“Transportation, for some of the individuals in our communities, is a struggle,” said Alexis Brown, Jordan Valley Community Health Center Executive Director of Clinics. “And so that’s another reason for us to go out into the community, have smaller events and reach those people who might not have access to come to our large events.”

You can see the mobile vaccine unit at Artsfest this weekend, with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines to choose. All vaccine is free, and no pre-registration is required. Health leaders will administer the vaccine in the parking lot of University Plaza Hotel from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

