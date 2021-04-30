Advertisement

Mask mandate will be lifted in Nixa, Mo. at Saturday morning

Nixa Mayor Brian Steele announced an emergency mask order for the city will end effective 11:59 p.m. on April 30.(KY3)
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Nixa, Missouri is lifting their mask mandate that has been in place since October. Mayor Brian Steele said the emergency mask mandate will expire at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

“I am now confident that by April 30, a significant portion of our population will have had an opportunity to be vaccinated, including the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Steele. “I am also pleased to see that infection rates in Christian County have remained low over the last few weeks and the number of severe cases among Christian County residents is also remaining low over the last few weeks. We continue to work with and listen to regional health leaders and our neighboring communities regarding the ongoing pandemic response.”

A city spokesperson says the expiration of the mandate means Nixa will not enforce mask wearing but businesses can still require them. Drew Douglas said the city is still encouraging people to stay home if they are sick, social distance and wear a mask if you are not vaccinated or if you are in large groups. Douglas said while this is a step in the right direction, it is still good to be cautious.

”We don’t know at this point how long we have to continue to recommend social distancing and if you can’t social distance keep wearing a mask,” said Douglas. “We know the more people that get vaccinated the closer that day comes.”

