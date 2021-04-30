Nine arrested, busted for meth in multiple SWMO counties

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A month-long drug investigation recently led to nine arrests in Benton, Morgan and Osage counties.

Authorities conducted five warrants that led to the arrests. Investigators recovered 500 grams of methamphetamine, 15 illegal weapons and prescription narcotics from the suspects.

The arrests include:

- Nicholas Stull (Benton County)

-Christina Morgan (Benton County)

-Shane Roberts (Benton County)

-John Stafford (Morgan County)

-Melissa Capps (Morgan County)

-Cheyenne Bowers (Morgan County)

-Danny Hayes (Morgan County)

-Dawn Welch (Morgan County)

-Angelina Newton (Osage County)

Several of the suspects are charged with possession or delivery of a controlled substance.

