ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield Police Dept. warns of scammers pretending to be officers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is warning about a phone scam making the rounds.

On Your Side has warned you about this one for years. It just won’t go away.

Crooks pose as officers. They call and say charges are filed against you. You can send money to clear your name.

Do not talk to them. Do not send money. Hang up.

That’s not how our court systems work. Police will never call you and demand payment.

According to the Springfield Police Department, to avoid falling victim to these types of crimes, take a moment to review the following tips:

• Representatives from SPD, or other government agencies, will never call you and request funds over the phone.

• Don’t send money or give out personal information in response to an unexpected request — whether it comes as a text, a phone call, or an email.

• Technology makes it easy for scammers to fake caller ID information, so the name and number you see aren’t always real.

• Wiring money, reloadable cards, and gift cards are risky forms of currency. These methods make it nearly impossible to get money back, so think twice if someone is requesting payment in those forms

If you come across this scam or something similar, email OYS@KY3.com.

