Ozarks Life: Jana Moreno helps businesses one lunch at a time

This past month Fire & Ice hosted a hot, new-type of business meeting.

“We’re in the business of bringing business to local businesses,” Jana Moreno with We&CO said.

Moreno launched We&CO’s Monthly Monday Meet and Eat last summer.

On the second Monday of each month, We&CO brings in a specific, related-market of professionals to network, brain storm, and help each other through challenges.

“(Huddles) have the same target audience, referral partners and strategize how to corner their market segment together,” Moreno said.

“They have a common goal,” Larry Wilson said about others at April’s luncheon. “Anyone who is a client of mine could be a client of someone else. It’s better than a ‘shotgun’ approach.”

One month the meeting could focus on marketing, the next it could be I.T.

And Jana serves two industries with her Monthly Monday Meet and Eats. A different restaurant steps up to the plate each month to host.

“Especially after COVID swept trough,” Moreno said, “restaurants and hospitality were hit hard. So we decided lets go around on a day that’s not too busy and bring the business lunch out and help the local business scene.”

“It’s a great idea,” Fire & Ice’s Food and Beverage Director, John Blansit said. “Any restaurant would be excited about getting people in the door. We enjoy having local businesses, it reminds them we’re here.”

“Some restaurants have reached out,” Moreno said, “have it here, ‘hey, we’re closed on Mondays, but we’ll open up if you come here.’ We want to keep the money local.”

At it’s core, this is an opportunity to create a game plan for the Ozarks to succeed today, and in the months and years ahead.

In a recent huddle, one with construction as the theme, they looked at the rising cost of building homes.

“They researched alternative building materials that they can bring into the market and found three. They approached home builders about it and bankers about it.”

Just one of many success stories, over lunch.

“I like keeping money locally for one, and my mission and vision, ‘we live, love, grow local business.” Moreno said.

Along with the Monday Monthly Meet and Eats on the second Monday of each month, We&CO also holds a Business Mixer on the first Wednesday of the month.

Visit We&CO’s website for more information on the events.

