PICTURES: Tornadoes damage homes in northern Taney County

By Madison Horner
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Residents in northern Taney County have spent the past few days cleaning up from Wednesday’s tornadoes.

Two tornadoes hit the area, damaging homes and trees.

The first EF0 twister tracked about a half-mile west of Walnut Shade around 9:30 a.m. Storm survey teams estimate wind speeds of 70-miles-per-hour. The storm damaged a home.

The second EF0 twister tracked about a half-mile north of Walnut Shade around 9:40 a.m. Storm survey teams estimated wind speeds of 75-miles-per-hour.

