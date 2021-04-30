Police identify victim in deadly shooting in north Springfield Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified the victim of a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon in north Springfield.

Officers say Ryan L. King, 47, of Springfield died from a gunshot wound. Police arrested Phillip Gunderson, 24, of Long Lane, Mo. for the shooting. However, the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office says there will be no criminal charges filed at this time.

Officers responded to a home around the noon hour in the 2200 block of North Kellett. They found King dead outside the residence. Investigators at the scene described the shooting as a dispute between neighbors.

Detectives continue to investigate the case and ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at (417) 984-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at (417) 869-TIPS (8477).

This incident marks the eighth homicide investigated by the Springfield Police Department in 2021.

