Roaring River State Park littered with debris after flooding, clean-up efforts underway

By Leah Hill
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Roaring River lived up to it’s name Wednesday when flood waters led to evacuations at the state park.

With the water levels down now, fishers are now able to use Zone 1, which is near the hatchery, to fish. However, the fish weren’t biting much Friday because of the murky water.

George Meriweather, a fisherman, said, “We’ve been searching really hard to find a place to fish out in Missouri.”

Meriweather drove all the way up from Texas to fish. He was unsuccessful at Lake Taneycomo, and got rained out in Arkansas.

“We haven’t caught any fish today. The water’s just very turbid and fast,” Meriweather said.

The water is littered with debris in the wake of the flooding.

Joel Topham, a Natural Resource Manager for Roaring River State Park said, within minutes of him getting a call from the National Weather Service about flooding, he saw a wall of water heading toward the park.

“We had everybody out within 10 minutes,” Topham said.

It only took 30 minutes for the park to flood. As quickly as the water came, it was gone.

What’s left after Wednesday’s flooding, is muddied playgrounds and lots of debris.

Park workers spent Friday raking and power-washing the grounds.

“It takes a lot of man-power to clean all this debris up. We have a lot of fine debris and it catches on grills and picnic tables,” Topham said.

The clean-up, however messy, is nothing compared to what could have been.

“Picnic tables can be replaced. Lives can’t,” Topham said.

The park is looking for volunteers to help with the cleanup work. If you want to volunteer, contact the main park office at 417-847-2539.

The park hopes to open some of the campgrounds this weekend. By May 6, they plan to have all of the park zones open.

