Advertisement

St. Louis couple who confronted protesters back in court

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, Mark and Patricia McCloskey leave following a court...
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, Mark and Patricia McCloskey leave following a court hearing, in St. Louis. The McCloskeys, accused of waving guns at racial injustice protesters in the summer of 2020, are due back in court Friday, April 30, 2021, when a judge will consider whether to send the case back to a grand jury to decide if they should have been indicted in the first place. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis couple accused of waving guns at racial injustice protesters last summer are due back in court Friday, when a judge will consider whether to send the case back to a grand jury to decide if they should have been indicted in the first place.

A St. Louis grand jury indicted Mark and Patricia McCloskey in October on felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence. Their attorney, Joel Schwartz, filed a motion this month seeking to remand the case to the grand jury, citing “bias” in St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s office that he said tainted the grand jury process.

It wasn’t clear ahead of Friday’s hearing when Circuit Judge David Mason would issue a decision. Schwartz and Special Prosecutor Richard Callahan — who was appointed months after the October indictment — declined to speculate.

Demonstrators were marching to the home of then-Mayor Lyda Krewson on June 28, amid nationwide protests after police killed George Floyd in Minneapolis. The protesters ventured onto a private street that includes the McCloskey mansion. The couple, both of them attorneys in their early 60s, said they felt threatened after protesters broke down an iron gate and ignored a “No Trespassing” sign. Protest leaders denied damaging the gate and said the march was peaceful.

Mark McCloskey came out of his home with an AR-15-style rifle and Patricia McCloskey emerged with a semiautomatic handgun. Cellphone video captured the confrontation.

Gardner said the display of guns risked bloodshed. A police probable cause statement said protesters feared “being injured due to Patricia McCloskey’s finger being on the trigger, coupled with her excited demeanor.”

Schwartz, from the outset, alleged that the prosecution was politically motivated.

Callahan, a longtime judge and former U.S. attorney, was appointed special prosecutor after a judge in December ruled that Gardner created an appearance of impropriety by mentioning the McCloskey case in fundraising emails before the August Democratic primary. Gardner went on to win reelection.

The McCloskeys emerged as celebrities in conservative circles. They spoke on video during last summer’s Republican National Convention, and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has vowed to issue pardons if they are convicted.

Politico recently reported that Mark McCloskey is considering running for the Senate in 2022, after Republican Sen. Roy Blunt announced in March he would not seek reelection.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the scene of a home in the 2200 block of North Kellett during the noon...
Police investigate deadly shooting between neighbors in north Springfield
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Mike McClure said a crash involving a semi filled with...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi carrying 500 live turkeys crashes, shuts down US-60 WB in Billings
It's been a long-standing problem that drivers in the area of Sunshine and Campbell are very...
City of Springfield putting up signs to try to detour Chick-fil-A, Starbucks overflow at Sunshine
This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV...
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar arrested, jailed in NW Arkansas
21-year-old Chason Martin was kicked in the face while being held by bouncers after closing...
Man kicked in face by bouncer at Club Rodeo Springfield speaks out, files police report

Latest News

Parents can protect their children from online predators by taking an active role in their...
Crime in Your Neighborhood: Child Internet Safety
Crime in Your Neighborhood: Child Internet Safety
Crime in Your Neighborhood: Child Internet Safety
Ozarks Life: Jana Moreno helps businesses one lunch at a time
Jana Moreno launched We&CO’s Monthly Monday Meet and Eat last summer.
Ozarks Life: Jana Moreno helps businesses one lunch at a time