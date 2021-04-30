Advertisement

Strafford man charged with 22 counts of sex crimes, accused of repeated abuse of girl

Duane Shaw.
Duane Shaw.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Strafford man is behind bars on 22 counts of various sex crimes.

Duane Shaw, 70, is accused of repeatedly sexually abusing a young girl. The abuse ranges from 2005-2014, according to court records.

Shaw is charged with ten felonies among the 22 counts, including attempted enticement of a child, child molestation, statutory sodomy and false imprisonment.

The victim, now 20 years old, says the abuse started when she was around five years old and continued until she was 13, according to court documents. The allegations include inappropriate touching and several sexual acts.

Shaw is scheduled to appear in court next Thursday. He is being held in the Greene County Jail.

