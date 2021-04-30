Vaping Epidemic: How can you talk to your kids about vaping

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that about one of every 20 middle school students and one of every five high school students uses e-cigarettes.

Heidi Remer said unfortunately, her teen has started vaping and is one of those statistics.

Out of desperation, she put a plea out on Facebook asking for advice on what to do if her young teen is vaping.

“Thirteen is just too young to be vaping,” said Remer.

She found that many parents are also dealing with similar situations, and agreed to speak to KY3 News so other parents know they’re not alone.

As a result of vaping, she said her child has had disciplinary actions from both her and the school which she said has strict protocols for vaping.

Unfortunately, Remer said it’s rampant in the area, and kids can access devices from friends even if they’re not of age.

When it comes to devices she said parents should know they can range in shapes and sizes. Often times it can look like a USB, and if not aware, it can be difficult to spot.

Remer said although she wasn’t able to notice the signs sooner and wants to warn others to be more observant in their child’s life--especially teens.

For now, Remer is working on ways to stop her child from vaping, because she fears the path vaping may lead to.

“I don’t want them to go off into pot,” said Remer. “I don’t want them to go off into heroin, and I don’t want them to go off into other drugs or other things. It’s like self-awareness as a parent that your child is reaching out to crutches, like vaping.”

A recent study from Ohio State University researchers found that teens who vape are three times more likely to take up smoking or use smokeless tobacco compared to teens who don’t vape.

“If they pick up smoking because of vaping when they were younger, then there’s a concern for lung cancer,” passionately explained Dr. Sadaf Sohrab, Pulmonologist at Mercy. “And we all know lung cancer is the number one leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S right now. 160-thousand people die every year because of lung cancer, and those numbers have been going up, and that’s concerning because we’ll never break the cycle of lung cancer.”

Talking to your Teen about Vaping:

- Know the Facts: Dr. Sohrab said although scientists are still studying the long-term effects of vaping, it’s vital parents, guardians, and teens know the dangers and facts about vaping.

- Be tobacco-Free: Set a positive example by being tobacco-free.

- Be patient and ready to listen: She said the biggest thing you can do is have an open conversation with your teenager about vaping but makes sure you do it in moderation.

“It actually works better if you have little pieces of information that are sporadically spread out, and just talking to them and having a conversation with them and a dialogue and not making it sound like a lecture,” explained Dr. Sohrab.

CLICK HERE for more information on the risks of E-cigarettes for kids, teens, and young adults.

