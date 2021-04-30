Advertisement

West Plains swears in Michael Topliff as new mayor

By Toni Johnson
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The City of West Plains, Mo., inducted a new mayor today. Michael Topliff served on the city council for eight years and served as Mayor Pro-Tem before being elected Mayor. He replaces Jack Pahlman, who retired.

Mayor Topliff said his first priority is to appoint someone to fill his seat on the city council.

“And then from there, our new City Administrator Sam Anselm, will be building a new management team, and we’ll be kicking off with a strategic planning session,” said Topliff. “We’re going to put together a strategic plan, that way we get everybody on the same plan, headed the right direction for the city.”

The Council will meet Monday, May 3, to choose among five applicants.

Topliff said then he will begin working with the City’s new administrator, Sam Amselm, to finish the City’s solar farm that’s under construction, as well as work on other infrastructure projects including upgrading the City’s water treatment plant, water towers and sewage treatment plant. The sewage treatment plant has a $105-million dollar budget.

West Plains swears in Michael Topliff as new mayor
