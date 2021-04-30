WWII veteran from Ozark remembered with salute, laid to rest in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Family, friends and the Springfield community gathered Friday in memory of a local World War II veteran.

Marvin Stennett from Ozark, Missouri, died Monday at the age of 98. He was born in January 1923.

Stennett was laid to rest at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in north Springfield. He is survived by his wife Della, in addition to his children and grandchildren.

A 21-gun salute was held Friday in memory of Stennett.

