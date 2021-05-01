Advertisement

Artsfest returns to Springfield, offers COVID-19 vaccinations through mobile unit

By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For the first time since 2019, Artsfest has returned to Historic Walnut Street in Downtown Springfield.

The Artsfest team is working with the City of Springfield and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to develop safety plans for hosting the event amid the pandemic. Right now, the following protocols are in place:

  • Temperature checks for everyone entering Artsfest
  • Masking and physical distancing will be required at the outdoor event
  • Capacity on the festival footprint will be limited to 2,500 guests per timed entry
  • Distance between vendor booths will be a minimum of 6 feet
  • Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the festival
  • Seating for food vendor areas and stages will be placed 6 feet apart
  • Volunteers will be dedicated to festival cleaning and hygiene

The event is southwest Missouri’s largest arts festival. Organizers say it was important to bring back this year’s festival.

“Many of the artists depend on festival revenue as their primary source of income.... Bringing the festival back to support those artists was really crucial.”

Leslie Forrestor director of Springfield Arts Council

Unlike previous years, the event also features a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Jordan Valley Community Health Center purchased a trailer to bring a mobile vaccine unit to the site.

You can see the mobile vaccine unit at Artsfest this weekend, with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to choose. The vaccines are free, and no pre-registration is required.

Health leaders will administer the vaccine in the parking lot of University Plaza Hotel from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

For more information on ArtsFest and the chance to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.

