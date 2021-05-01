Bark Yard opens in Springfield, offering dog park, daycare and bar patio
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re looking for a place for your dogs to enjoy the outdoors while you enjoy a drink, there’s a new business in Springfield offering just that.
Bark Yard, a business centered for dogs and their owners, officially opened doors Saturday, May 1.
Located at 3110 E. Cherry St. in east Springfield, Bark Yard offers a dog park, boarding and daycare for your dogs, in addition to a bar patio.
Bark Yard officially celebrates its grand opening Saturday after a soft opening earlier in April.
Bark Yard offers annual memberships that include extended off-leash park hours, discounts on boarding and daycare, exclusive/early access to special park events and monthly members-only food and drink specials.
Dog park access is limited to members for now, but the bar patio will be open to the public and leashed dogs.
Hours include:
- Dog park: 7 a.m. to sunset, daily
- Daycare: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily
- Bar/patio: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday
