Bark Yard opens in Springfield, offering dog park, daycare and bar patio

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re looking for a place for your dogs to enjoy the outdoors while you enjoy a drink, there’s a new business in Springfield offering just that.

Bark Yard, a business centered for dogs and their owners, officially opened doors Saturday, May 1.

Located at 3110 E. Cherry St. in east Springfield, Bark Yard offers a dog park, boarding and daycare for your dogs, in addition to a bar patio.

Bark Yard officially celebrates its grand opening Saturday after a soft opening earlier in April.

The park is open! You can come get a day pass until 6 and hang on our patio from 12-9 🐶 Posted by Bark Yard on Saturday, May 1, 2021

Bark Yard offers annual memberships that include extended off-leash park hours, discounts on boarding and daycare, exclusive/early access to special park events and monthly members-only food and drink specials.

Dog park access is limited to members for now, but the bar patio will be open to the public and leashed dogs.

Hours include:

Dog park: 7 a.m. to sunset, daily

Daycare: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily

Bar/patio: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday

For more information on Bark Yard, and its memberships and services, CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.