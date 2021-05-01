Advertisement

Bark Yard opens in Springfield, offering dog park, daycare and bar patio

Bark Yard.
Bark Yard.
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re looking for a place for your dogs to enjoy the outdoors while you enjoy a drink, there’s a new business in Springfield offering just that.

Bark Yard, a business centered for dogs and their owners, officially opened doors Saturday, May 1.

Located at 3110 E. Cherry St. in east Springfield, Bark Yard offers a dog park, boarding and daycare for your dogs, in addition to a bar patio.

Bark Yard officially celebrates its grand opening Saturday after a soft opening earlier in April.

The park is open! You can come get a day pass until 6 and hang on our patio from 12-9 🐶

Posted by Bark Yard on Saturday, May 1, 2021

Bark Yard offers annual memberships that include extended off-leash park hours, discounts on boarding and daycare, exclusive/early access to special park events and monthly members-only food and drink specials.

Dog park access is limited to members for now, but the bar patio will be open to the public and leashed dogs.

Hours include:

  • Dog park: 7 a.m. to sunset, daily
  • Daycare: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily
  • Bar/patio: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday

For more information on Bark Yard, and its memberships and services, CLICK HERE.

