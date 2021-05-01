Candlelight vigil held outside Mo. Capitol honoring 2020 law enforcement who died in the line of duty

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A candlelight vigil was held outside the Missouri Capitol on Friday night, honoring the lives of law enforcement officers who gave the ultimate sacrifice in 2020.

The Capitol dome and the Law Enforcement Wall of Honor also shined blue to remember those fallen officers.

Friday’s candlelight vigil felt a bit more personal to some in Southwest Missouri, after a year where a handful of lives were lost so close to home. Across the Ozarks, just this past year, officers from Springfield, Greene County and Lebanon died while in service.

The names of eight officers killed in the line of duty this past year will be added to the wall, including Springfield Police Officer Christopher Walsh, Greene County Detention Officer Dwight Willis and Lebanon Police Officer Kendle Blackburn.

The widow of Officer Christopher Walsh attended the ceremony, she told KY3 she is still healing by the day. She said sometimes it still hurts to see his name or picture on display.

“I want to cry every time. I’m not sure when that’s going to stop or if I want it to stop. I don’t even know,” Walsh’s widow Sheri Walsh said. “But I’m still surprised when I see his face or his name on something. Chris was such a low-key guy. He would hate to know his face was on anything. Something like this is just one of those ways I get to honor Chris, and honor the fact that he was willing to do something not a lot of people are willing to do.”

She said she has felt a wide range of emotions since Chris was killed, but most of all she is proud of him.

“Chris was one of those people who knew the difficulties that might come up,” Sheri Walsh said. “He knew what he was risking, but had such a passion for service. I feel protective of my husband’s legacy. And so when I hear people that still talk about him, as who he was... I ran into an old high school friend today and she just talked about who Chris was, like those are the moments where I’m like he’s still here, in those moments.”

The names of eight officers who died in the line of duty during 2020 will be added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor during the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Saturday. As will the names of seven officers whose historical line-of-duty deaths have recently been confirmed.

2020 Line of Duty Deaths

Christopher Ryan Walsh – On March 16, 2020, Springfield Police Department Officer Christopher Ryan Walsh was shot and killed when he and another officer confronted an active shooter at a convenience store.

Andy Deric Clark – On June 3, 2020, DeKalb County Sheriff Andy Deric Clark was killed in a vehicle crash near Osborn, Mo. while responding to assist a deputy in an emergency situation.

Tamarris L. Bohannon – On Aug. 29, 2020, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon was mortally wounded when he and another officer were ambushed responding to a shooting calling in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. He succumbed to his wound the next day.

Rick A. Groves – On Oct. 16, 2020, Kennett Police Department Assistant Chief Rick A. Groves died after contracting COVID-19 as a result of his law enforcement service.

Richard Allen Wright – On Nov. 19, 2020, Missouri Department of Corrections Officer Richard Allen Wright died after contracting COVID-19 as a result of his service as a corrections officer.

Dwight Eugene Willis – On Nov. 22, 2020, Greene County Sheriff’s Office Detention Officer Dwight Eugene Willis died after contracting COVID-19 as a result of his service as a detention officer.

Herschel Turner Jr. – On Dec. 5, 2020, Moline Acres Police Department Sergeant Herschel Turner Jr. and another officer had stopped a stolen vehicle when Sergeant Turner was fatally struck by the vehicle of another officer arriving at the scene to provide assistance.

Kendle Glen Blackburn – On Dec. 28, 2020, Lebanon Police Department Patrolman Kendle Glen Blackburn died after contracting COVID-19 as a result of his law enforcement service.

Recently Confirmed Historical Line-of-Duty Deaths

Albert Kopf – On Sept. 3, 1907, City of Pacific Marshal Albert Kopf succumbed to his wounds after being shot three days earlier by a homeless man after Kopf had responded to a call from a woman about a disturbance at the woman’s home.

John W. Burns – On April 21, 1922, City of Lathrop Marshal John W. Burns died after being shot in a gun battle with five men, who had attempted to rob him at gunpoint as he performed his duties.

William E. Griffin – On June 10, 1923, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Patrolman William E. Griffin was shot and killed responding to an armed robbery at the Telegraph Inn, which was located in St. Louis County.

David W. Waymire – On March 13, 1927, City of Crane Marshal David W. Waymire died as a result of wounds suffered after being shot by a man wanted for auto theft whom he had attempted to arrest two miles west of Crane days earlier.

S. Dent Owen – On Jan. 3, 1929, Monroe City Marshal S. Dent Owen died from injuries suffered in a head-on collision on Highway 36 while driving a vehicle that had been stolen and that he had recovered during an investigation.

James E. Tines – On Sept. 9, 1933, St. Louis – San Francisco Railway Police Special Agent James E. Tines was fatally wounded in an armed robbery while on duty near Springfield.

Herman E. Weirich – On Feb. 12, 1946, City of Sullivan Marshal Herman E. Weirich died, four days after the vehicle he was traveling in while on duty was struck by a train.

