FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine Saturday: Showers Sunday

Highs Pushing 80 Degrees
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have PERFECT weather in store for the first day of May. Get out and enjoy it because things this week are turning active. Temperatures will reach 80 degrees with sunshine for all. Winds for the most part will come from the south around 5-10mph, however, this afternoon they will pick up in speed a little.

Temps in the 80s today
Tonight some low-pressure moves in which will add moisture to our air. Temperatures dip to the upper 50s and lower 60s as a result.

Tomorrow temperatures trend slightly cooler with highs in the 70s. We’ll have some initial rain to start the day with a few isolated thunderstorms by the afternoon.

Isolated rain Sunday
Tracking a cold front to move in Monday. With instability building, moisture available, and wind shear, the ingredients are coming together for some strong to severe storms. Already the Ozarks are under a Slight Risk for severe weather. This is looking primarily like a large hail and wind event.

Severe risk increases Monday
The question still remains on where the storms will initiate, but at this point, it looks like all of the Ozarks may see a few strong storms Monday evening through early Tuesday morning. No First Alert Weather Day yet but that may change. Pay attention.

Severe risk increases Monday
The cold front briefly drops our temperatures by mid-week to the 60s but we recovery back to the 70s next weekend.

Severe risk increases Monday
