Kansas City plans village of tiny homes for homeless

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City officials say they are planning a village of tiny homes for homeless residents.

Officials announced on Wednesday initial plans for a 150-bed village of tiny homes ranging from single person to family size. A site has not been chosen.

City Manager Brian Platt says the goal is to establish a pilot project of about a dozen homes in the next several weeks.

He said that from there the city would begin working with homeless people currently living in area hotels and encouraging them to take advantage of the new option.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

