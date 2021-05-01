Advertisement

Man hospitalized after train collides with car near Rogersville

(KKTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized with unknown injuries after a train collided with a car Friday afternoon near Rogersville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 5 p.m. on Highway 60 near Porter Crossing Road.

A train engineer tells MSHP that he blew the horn about 1,500 feet ahead of a car on the train tracks. It’s unclear if the car was stalled or parked at the tracks, but it was struck despite warning from the train.

One man suffered injuries in the collision, but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time. MSHP says he was taken to the hospital before investigators arrived.

Details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the scene of a home in the 2200 block of North Kellett during the noon...
Police investigate deadly shooting between neighbors in north Springfield
It's been a long-standing problem that drivers in the area of Sunshine and Campbell are very...
City of Springfield putting up signs to try to detour Chick-fil-A, Starbucks overflow at Sunshine
Reality TV star Josh Duggar arrested in northwest Arkansas by feds for child pornography
This photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV...
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar arrested, jailed in NW Arkansas
Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Mike McClure said a crash involving a semi filled with...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi carrying 500 live turkeys crashes, shuts down US-60 WB in Billings

Latest News

Friday, April 30th marked 95 years since the Springfield meeting at the old Colonial Hotel that...
Springfield’s claim to fame as Birthplace of Route 66 marks 95th birthday on Friday
Rain washed a road away off of Highway 7 in Harrison, Ark.
Two people trapped after rain washes away road near Harrison, Ark.
Catalytic converter theft in airport parking lot.
On Your Side: Crook steals catalytic converter in Springfield-Branson National Airport parking lot
ON YOUR SIDE: Crooks steal catalytic converter in airport parking lot