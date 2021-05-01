Man hospitalized after train collides with car near Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A man is hospitalized with unknown injuries after a train collided with a car Friday afternoon near Rogersville.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 5 p.m. on Highway 60 near Porter Crossing Road.

A train engineer tells MSHP that he blew the horn about 1,500 feet ahead of a car on the train tracks. It’s unclear if the car was stalled or parked at the tracks, but it was struck despite warning from the train.

One man suffered injuries in the collision, but the extent of injuries is unknown at this time. MSHP says he was taken to the hospital before investigators arrived.

Details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

