SpaceX splashdown set for Sunday morning; Richland, Mo. native among astronauts returning to Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (KY3) - Four astronauts are preparing to return to Earth from the International Space Station, ending a nearly half-year mission aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

Richland, Missouri native Michael Hopkins is one of four astronauts expected to return Sunday morning after the crew undocks Saturday evening. Splashdown is set for early Sunday morning.

The splashdown had been delayed due to weather conditions off the coasts of Florida.

According to NASA, this will mark the first overnight splashdown of a U.S. crewed spacecraft since Apollo 8′s predawn return in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 27, 1968, with NASA astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders.

Follow KY3 for updates and a potential livestream as the crew undocks.

There's no place like home! 🌎



After spending six months in orbit, four astronauts will return to Earth aboard @SpaceX's Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft. Defy distance with @Oculus virtual reality technology by watching live coverage starting at 6pm ET: https://t.co/QOLRzSyZK0 pic.twitter.com/ZywUrtT4Rg — NASA (@NASA) May 1, 2021

