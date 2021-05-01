Advertisement

SpaceX splashdown set for Sunday morning; Richland, Mo. native among astronauts returning to Earth

From left, NASA’s Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins, and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi...
From left, NASA’s Shannon Walker, Victor Glover and Michael Hopkins, and Japan’s Soichi Noguchi hold a news conference aboard the International Space Station on Monday, April 26, 2021. They are winding up a six-month mission, after their replacements arrived Saturday on their own SpaceX capsule. (NASA via AP)(AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (KY3) - Four astronauts are preparing to return to Earth from the International Space Station, ending a nearly half-year mission aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule.

Richland, Missouri native Michael Hopkins is one of four astronauts expected to return Sunday morning after the crew undocks Saturday evening. Splashdown is set for early Sunday morning.

The splashdown had been delayed due to weather conditions off the coasts of Florida.

According to NASA, this will mark the first overnight splashdown of a U.S. crewed spacecraft since Apollo 8′s predawn return in the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 27, 1968, with NASA astronauts Frank Borman, Jim Lovell and Bill Anders.

Follow KY3 for updates and a potential livestream as the crew undocks.

