Advertisement

Springfield Cardinals ‘extremely disappointed’ over parking prices at two sites for upcoming season

(KSPR)
By Joey Schneider
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Days away from 2021 Minor League Baseball season, the Springfield Cardinals warn fans of some high parking prices for the upcoming season.

The Springfield Cardinals released a statement Friday night saying the organization was “extremely disappointed” over prices planned for two parking areas near Hammons Field. The team does not own or operate parking lots that surround the stadium.

Two of the closer parking options include a parking lot south of the stadium between East Trafficway Street and St. Louis Street and a parking garage a few blocks west near the Expo Center. The properties are owned by Atrium Hospitality and JD Holdings.

According to the Springfield Cardinals statement, both parking areas plan to charge $20 for every game this season.

The statement adds: “As recently as last week the Cardinals were led to believe that the price for this season was going to be $15 for all games. While this amount is still high, the Cardinals feel the actions by Atrium Hospitality and JD Holdings to further increase rates to $20 are intentional, purposeful and hurtful to fans, once again waiting until right before the home opener to communicate this outrageous price.”

FULL STATEMENT:

While the Springfield Cardinals did not play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization has expressed concerns over parking for ballgames dating back to the 2019 season.

During the 2019 season, two privately-owned parking lots, owned by JD Holdings LLC and Plaza Realty & Management Services, charged $14 for Monday-Thursday games and $20 for weekend games to park close to the stadium. In previous years, both sites offered gameday parking for $7.

In February 2020, the Springfield Cardinals franchise filed a lawsuit against the John Q. Hammons Trust Fund and investment firm, JD Holdings, the entities took over as landlords for the stadium and parking lot south of the stadium following Hammons’ death and subsequent bankruptcy proceedings.

The lawsuit, filed in Greene County, accuses the trust holders of “gauging fans” for parking and letting the stadium upkeep lapse to the point where it is no longer in the top 25% of Texas League ballparks. That stipulation was part of the Cardinals agreement with the JQH Trust Fund.

The long list of improvements that the Cardinals have been asking for from their landlords would total more than $8 million.

In past seasons, there were other parking options available at a lower price or free that required a longer walk to Hammons Field. These included spots at Jordan Valley Ice Park, Ebbets Field Bar and Grill and Ozarks Technical College.

Two years ago, in an effort to draw fans, the Cardinals offered a free shuttle service ran to-and-from the stadium for one of the free parking sites at Ozarks Technical College. However, the Cardinals are not planning to offer such a service to start the new season due to pandemic precautions.

According to Friday’s statement, the Springfield Cardinals franchise has “immediately requested discounted parking for disabled fans, but Springfield Parking Company, the managing entity for 2021, could only comment that decisions on pricing were ultimately decided by Atrium Hospitality.”

Fans with parking concerns can contact the Cardinals Ticket Information line at 417-832-3097 for more information.

The new Springfield Cardinals season begins Tuesday, May 4. The Cardinals will host the Wichita Wind Surge in Tuesday’s home opener with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

It will mark the first Springfield Cardinals game at Hammons Field since September 2019. The stadium will follow several pandemic-related precautions to allow fans back into the stadium, including masking at all times except when actively eating or drinking.

RELATED: Springfield Cardinals to welcome back fans for first time since 2019, follow several pandemic guidelines

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calieb Craft.
CoxHealth nursing assistant fired, charged with sexual assault of patient
Reality TV star Josh Duggar arrested in northwest Arkansas by feds for child pornography
Duane Shaw.
Strafford man charged with 22 counts of sex crimes, accused of repeated abuse of girl
It's been a long-standing problem that drivers in the area of Sunshine and Campbell are very...
City of Springfield putting up signs to try to detour Chick-fil-A, Starbucks overflow at Sunshine
Officers responded to the scene of a home in the 2200 block of North Kellett during the noon...
Police identify victim in deadly shooting in north Springfield Thursday

Latest News

NFL Hall of Famer Will Shields announces Nick Bolton, linebacker from Missouri, as a selection...
Chiefs draft Mizzou LB Bolton, Oklahoma C Humphrey in second round of NFL Draft
St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) skates past the puck in the net after scoring a goal...
O’Reilly scores two, including OT winner in Blues 5-4 victory over Wild
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against LSU during the second half of a NCAA College...
2021 NFL Draft: Jaguars select Trevor Lawrence with first pick
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill (27) celebrates with teammates Paul DeJong (11), Dylan...
O’Neill scores on game-ending wild pitch; Cardinals split four-game series with Phillies