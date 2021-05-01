Top Missouri high schools ranked in national report

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More than 400 high schools in Missouri were recently ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 “Best High Schools” report.

The report ranks public high schools based on several criteria, including college readiness, math and reading proficiency, graduation rate and other factors.

Nine of the top 10 schools ranked for Missouri are based in the St. Louis area, including:

Metro Academic and Classical High School Lincoln College Prep. Ladue Horton Watkins High School Clayton High School Kirkwood Sr. High School McKinley Classical Leadership Academy Parkway West High School Lafayette Sr. High School Marquette Sr. High School Lindbergh Sr. High School

In the southwest Missouri region, Nixa High School finished the highest in the state rankings at 36.

Other southwest Missouri High Schools ranked in the Top 100 include:

Webb City High School (63)

Skyline High School (64)

Monett High School (67)

Fordland High School (68)

West Plains High School (71)

Knob Noster High School (74)

Fair Play High School (84)

Walnut Grove High School (100)

On a national level, the report ranks nearly 18,000 public high schools across 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. Nearly 18,000 schools were ranked based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

