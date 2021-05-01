Advertisement

Two people trapped after rain washes away road near Harrison, Ark.

By Shoshana Stahl
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Crews went out Friday to repair a street off Highway 7 near Harrison after rain this week caused some roads to collapse.

Prather Kutz came to Harrison from Kansas for a float trip with his cousin.

“We just wanted to have a good-time camp and float, and we got into some bad weather,” Kutz says.

Kutz only planned to stay at an Airbnb near Harrison for one night. Because of the weather, he’s been stuck here for three.

“We woke up the next morning and this road was washed out so they said we could stay here until they fixed the road,” Kutz says.

To make matters worse, his car and belongings are stuck on the other side of the sinkhole.

“We were looking into rental car companies, but we couldn’t get a rental that was one-way,” Kutz says. “All of them were two ways and all the one ways were booked. We actually had a plan. My dad was gonna drive up and pick us up tomorrow and we were gonna leave our vehicles and come back.”

Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway was among those out making repairs to the road. He says the same thing happened just up the road earlier this week.

Hathaway says a lot of work and money goes into these repairs. He hopes the county can get help from FEMA.

“We’re going to probably declare a disaster here in Boone County,” Hathaway says. “We’ve got a couple of low-water crossings washed out.”

Kutz says not even this can stop him from coming back for another float trip next year.

“I’ve been coming here my whole life, and I’ll continue coming here for the rest of my life,” Kutz says.

Crews plan to finish fixing the road by Friday night.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

