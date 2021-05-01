Advertisement

Vigil held in memory of Hickory Hills Middle School student

By KY3 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Family, friends and Springfield community members gathered Friday at Sequiota Park for a vigil in memory of a Hickory Hills Middle School student.

Keygan Garrison, 13, died in February. His family tells KY3 that Garrison committed suicide. Family members say he was often bullied at school and had been seeing a counselor.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

