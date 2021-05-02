Advertisement

2 killed, 23 hurt after boat capsizes off San Diego coast

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over boats searching the area where a boat capsized just...
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over boats searching the area where a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast Sunday, May 2, 2021, in San Diego.(AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and nearly two dozen others were hospitalized after a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast.

Local lifeguards, the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies responded around 10:30 a.m. Sunday following reports of an overturned vessel near the peninsula of Point Loma.

San Diego Fire-Rescue says two patients died at the scene and 23 people were transported to hospitals.

Officials say it’s possible but not confirmed that the boat was being used in a human smuggling operation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Cardinals ‘extremely disappointed’ over parking prices at two sites for upcoming season
Warm and humid Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & humid Monday ahead of late night severe storms
Calieb Craft.
CoxHealth nursing assistant fired, charged with sexual assault of patient
Jamie Peppel.
UPDATE: Ozark, Mo. Police Dept. locate man missing for several days
U.S. News & World Report’s “Best High Schools” report
Top Missouri high schools ranked in national report

Latest News

Warm and humid Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & humid Monday ahead of late night severe storms
Dems, GOP still at odds over Biden infrastructure plan
This photo shows Britain's Prince Andrew during a television interview at the Royal Chapel of...
Two arrested after trespassing near Prince Andrew’s home
President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the...
US to launch trade talks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution