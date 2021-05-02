Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Showers today, severe storms tomorrow

Late Monday into Tuesday morning a First Alert Day with risk of severe storms in the Ozarks
By Leah Hill
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Rain is the story today as low-level low pressure moves into Arkansas from the southwest. As the low moves in we’ll have showers moving northward into the Ozarks. While the rain will be light in general and not particularly widespread, it will contribute to some cooler temperatures, especially along and east of 65.

With the latest details in mind I have lowered temperatures slightly for these regions to the upper 60s. Now our extreme far northern counties will be dry and their temperatures warmer, near 70 degrees.

Tonight the cloud cover will remain with the temperatures dropping to 60.

Monday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. The Ozarks are under a slight risk for severe storms, it’s looking to be a big hail and wind event primarily. Temperatures will be warmer, we’ll have an influx of moisture, and with a surface cold front moving in, it will provide the opportunity for storms to form tomorrow night through early Tuesday morning.

While there are still questions about where exactly the storms will fire up, areas south of US-60 and into northern Arkansas have the best chance of seeing these stronger storms. Everyone should be on their guard. These storms will be quick moving.

Temperatures Monday are warm with highs in the upper 70s and near 80. Aside from the storms later, most of the day will be dry. Cooler Wednesday behind the low pressure with temperatures in the mid-60s. We start to climb back up Thursday and Friday with temperatures in the upper 60s. Another chance for rain exists Thursday. Warm for the upcoming weekend.

