Kansas City police fatally shoot homicide suspect Saturday

By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City police officer fatally shot an armed man who was a suspect in the killings of two teenage boys, officials said Saturday.

Police made contact with 25-year-old Hanad Abdiaziz shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Andy Bell said Abdiaziz “presented a firearm” before an officer shot and killed him. The patrol is investigating that shooting.

Kansas City Police Capt. Dave Jackson said Abdiaziz was a suspect in the Friday night shooting of two teenage boys who were killed outside their apartment after returning from an area mosque.

Police identified the teens who were killed as 16-year-old Abdulwahid Abdulaziz and 14-year-old Abdirahman Abdulaziz. Family said the teens were the younger brothers of Hanad Abdiaziz.

Abdurahman Abu, 18, a member of the mosque the boys were at before their deaths and a friend of the family, told The Kansas City Star that the boys were always smiling and brightening up other people’s days.

“These deaths are devastating and will always have an everlasting effect on the local community,” Abu said. “This incident has really shook us all.”

