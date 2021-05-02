Lake officials urge caution for boaters after debris scattered from Wednesday’s storms

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - One boat towing company is urging boaters to be careful when getting out on the water this weekend.

Wednesday’s storms washed a lot of debris throughout the lake near Kimberling City.

Tow Boat U.S. Manager Andrew Fennema says calls have been flooding in since Wednesday, many from boaters getting stranded after debris clogged their jet pumps.

“We’ve had quite a few calls on props that were busted up and we’ve had quite a few jet skis that have sucked up their pumps and got stuck,” said Fennema.

Fennema said all of the debris is currently upstream, but it does have the potential to move downstream to the main body of the lake, creating many obstacles for boaters on the water.

Fennema said going out on the water at night is also extremely dangerous right now.

”At night, you don’t see these flat packs like this, and it’s very easy to run up on top of something and be stuck all night,” Fennema said.

He said smaller watercraft should be even more careful.

”Jet skis can be a really big problem. If you have to have the jet ski pulled out, the grates pulled out and it cleaned out,” Fennema said.

Boater Kevin Thuro said his family is being cautious as more debris makes its way downstream.

”We’ve seen a lot of sticks today a lot of mud a lot of debris from the rain we had earlier this week,” Kevin Thuro said.

Thuro said the debris has made it very hard to fish also.

”I think the visibility has been so bad for us and the fish,” Thuro said.

Despite it all, he says he’s glad to be on the water.

”You gotta take advantage of this nice weather and still get out and enjoy the water as much as you can anyway,“ Thuro said.

