More tractors on the road in Missouri: What you need to know to stay safe

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) -Farming plays a big role in Missouri’s economy. During the summer months ahead, you can expect to see more tractors driving on the roads.

Police officers are asking drivers to stay alert of farm equipment to prevent accidents.

“The tractor is not going to be running at the same speeds you are, so when you begin to see a tractor on the roadway, know that you need to start slowing down. If you are thinking about passing, make sure that you can do so safely,” said Willard Police Chief Tom McClain.

Drivers also need to pay close attention to farm equipment entering and leaving the highway.

“It’s a courtesy to maintain a safe distance. It’s a courtesy when you pass. Don’t get too close to the tractor. He might have an apparatus that he’s pulling behind the tractor or under the tractor. So don’t get around him and cut right in. Give the tractor as much space as you possibly can,” said McClain

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, there were 193 crashes in 2019 involving farm equipment. Sixty-four people were injured and three were killed.

“Every single year somebody, somewhere falls victim of a tractor incident that could have been avoided if they were heightened in their awareness,” said McClain

Drivers need to be careful when traveling at dawn or dusk when the sun makes it difficult to see. Officers also encourage farmers to drive their tractors cautiously.

“Be very careful in your operation of a tractor. They can roll easily, and once they start to roll, you’ve pretty much had so as far as safety goes in terms of operation. Just go slow and steady and do nothing abrupt, and if you feel like you’re in a ditch, that’s a little too sharp, then back away, get a trimmer and do something else. Don’t take that chance,” said McClain.

Authorities say traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility.

