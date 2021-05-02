Advertisement

Motorcyclist dies after hitting deer near Warsaw, Mo.

(KGWN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEAR WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcyclist died after he struck a deer Saturday night in Benton County.

Geary Shaddox, 61, of Warsaw, died in the crash.

The crash happened on Route MM near U.S. 65 near Warsaw. Investigators say he was traveling southbound when the bike began to skid, striking a deer. He died at the scene.

