Native plants a huge hit for Missouri gardeners as spring moves along

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Gardeners around the Ozarks are adding a native flare to their gardens this spring. Some added new plants at a sale Saturday focusing on Missouri plants.

According to The Missouri Prairie Foundation, native plants can be a serious help the local environment. For example, they provide food for our local pollinators and support our local wildlife.

Local organizations are working to provide help to get more people growing them.

“If people are interested in planting their own natives, they can come to the Botanic Center and see a rain garden,” said horticulture interpreter Amber Gossen. “We also have some great partnerships we can connect you with.”

Most of these plants are home to Missouri’s prairies, which are some of the rarest ecosystems in the world with less than half of a percent of them left.

