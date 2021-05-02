Advertisement

Ozark, Mo. Police Dept. looking for man missing for several days

Jamie Peppel.
Jamie Peppel.(Ozark Police Department)
By KY3 Staff
Published: May. 1, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Police Department asks for the public’s help with finding a man reported missing earlier this week.

Jamie Peppel, 27, was last seen Monday around 1:30 p.m. Police say he left his home around that time to go for a walk, but did not return.

Peppel is described as a man with brown hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos. Police say he has tattoos on his left arm, the back of his left hand and right upper arm. He also has large gauges on his ears.

Police say Peppel is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 130 pounds.

If you have seen Peppel or have information on his whereabouts, contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.

