Ozark, Mo. Police Dept. looking for man missing for several days

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozark Police Department asks for the public’s help with finding a man reported missing earlier this week.

Jamie Peppel, 27, was last seen Monday around 1:30 p.m. Police say he left his home around that time to go for a walk, but did not return.

Peppel is described as a man with brown hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos. Police say he has tattoos on his left arm, the back of his left hand and right upper arm. He also has large gauges on his ears.

Police say Peppel is around 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 130 pounds.

If you have seen Peppel or have information on his whereabouts, contact the Ozark Police Department at 417-581-6600.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.