Advertisement

Adviser suggests Biden still wears mask outside out of habit

President Joe Biden arrives to speak at an event to mark Amtrak's 50th anniversary at 30th...
President Joe Biden arrives to speak at an event to mark Amtrak's 50th anniversary at 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, Friday, April 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(Patrick Semansky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - One of President Joe Biden’s top White House advisers suggested Sunday that he’s still wearing a mask outdoors out of habit although the latest public health guidance says he doesn’t need it.

Questioned about Biden’s practice, senior adviser Anita Dunn told CNN’s “State of the Union” that she realized that she was also still wearing her mask outdoors even after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people like her and Biden can stop wearing masks outside when they’re alone or not among strangers.

“I myself found that I was still wearing my mask outdoors this week, because it has become such a matter of habit,” Dunn said. “I think the president takes the CDC guidelines very seriously. And he’s always taken his role as sending a signal to follow the science very seriously, as well.”

Biden wore a mask outdoors several times last week as he approached microphones to give speeches, including an appearance on the White House lawn last Tuesday to discuss the CDC’s relaxed mask guidance.

Asked afterward about the message he was sending by wearing a mask outside as he stood alone, Biden replied: “By watching me take it off and not put it back on until I get inside.”

The CDC recently said Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 don’t need to cover their faces anymore unless they’re in a large crowd of strangers.

Some public health experts have questioned Biden’s continued mask-wearing outdoors.

Dunn said some extra precautions are taken with Biden since he is president. She urged people to follow CDC guidelines and to get fully vaccinated because that will mean they can go mask-free outside as summer approaches.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Cardinals ‘extremely disappointed’ over parking prices at two sites for upcoming season
Warm and humid Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm & humid Monday ahead of late night severe storms
Calieb Craft.
CoxHealth nursing assistant fired, charged with sexual assault of patient
Jamie Peppel.
UPDATE: Ozark, Mo. Police Dept. locate man missing for several days
U.S. News & World Report’s “Best High Schools” report
Top Missouri high schools ranked in national report

Latest News

In an effort to better serve all 5 surrounding communities in the Reeds Spring School District...
Reeds Spring School District asks for community feedback about a potential district name change
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports 800+ new cases; Arkansas adds 100+ new cases
Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arraez, right, tags Kansas City Royals' Andrew Benintendi,...
Twins take series with Royals, strike early for 13-4 win
Greyhound.
Greyhound bus station moves to new location in Springfield