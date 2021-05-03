Consumer Reports: Great grill gadgets

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Grill season is here! Whether it’s gas or charcoal, pellet or electric, if you’re looking to take any grill to the next level, Consumer Reports sorts through grill gadgets and tools, including special gloves and a pizza oven, specially designed for your grill.

Colder weather often means home chefs trade the grill for the oven. Not Consumer Reports’ grill expert Paul Hope. He’s been grilling all winter long and checking out a bunch of accessories to help up your grilling game this season. First up, how about pizza on your grill.

“One thing that trips people up when they’re making pizza on the grill is that the bottom crust can burn before the cheese or toppings have set. The KettlePizza oven has a big piece of thick steel that radiates down and helps melt the cheese and set the toppings before the bottom crust can burn,” said Hope.

It’s a little pricey at $225, but compared to freestanding ovens, it’s a deal! Plus, the KettlePizza Oven has its own built in thermometer so you know when the oven’s hot enough to make pizza.

If ribs are your thing the Traeger Rib Rack fits eight racks on edge, in the space of three racks. So that means more ribs and more room for other foods!

When it’s time to remove those ribs, consider heat resistant Jolly Green Barbeque silicone gloves.

“They provide excellent grip but also protect your hands from the heat,” said Hope.

Color coded s’mores sticks offer something for the whole family and can be used around a campfire or on your grill. They extend to keep you from getting too close to the flames and everyone can pick their favorite color.

If you just want the basics, a handy tool kit from Cuisinart is a great choice for seasoned grillers who long for an organized space for all their tools or as a gift for someone new to grilling. It includes a spatula, meat fork, kebab and corn holders all in this organized case.

Finally, if you’re ready for a grill upgrade, Consumer Reports testers have also been busy testing the latest models. The best gas grill for your buck – a mid-sized Even Embers. It preheats fast, offers excellent heating evenness and very good scores for temperature range and indirect cooking.

Consumer Reports says if you prefer charcoal, the 22-inch Weber grill continues to top CR’s charcoal grill ratings for convenience and cooking evenness and costs just 165-dollars.

