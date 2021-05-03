FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe thunderstorms, hail, isolated tornadoes possible from Monday night-Tuesday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for another round of strong storms! The latest storm system is expected to bring heavy wind, hail and possibly isolated tornadoes from Monday night to Tuesday morning.

Storms will develop across eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas and move northeast across the Springfield region late Monday night into the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed virtually the entire area in a slight risk for severe thunderstorms.

The primary hazards are potentially-damaging hail, damaging winds and perhaps a few isolated tornadoes. Make sure you have a way to get your warnings during the overnight hours. This can include the KY3 First Alert Weather App as well as a weather radio.

